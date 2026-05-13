Gujarat Confidential: Tourism Push

THE STATE government on Tuesday said efforts would be made to promote Ahmedabad city as a vacation destination and issued a press release, listing some of the popular sites and locations calling it a “wonderful confluence of entertainment and knowledge”. The position Ahmedabad has reached today is entirely due to the strong vision of the government and the revolutionary decisions taken in the tourism sector, said the release. “The various schemes and modern projects of the government have played a fundamental role in making Ahmedabad an international level ‘tourist hub’ from just an industrial centre,” it stated adding that as soon as the summer vacation falls, everyone from children to adults start planning to go out somewhere and if you are also looking for a city that has both history and modernity this vacation, then Ahmedabad is the best option.