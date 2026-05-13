Gujarat Confidential: Tourism Push

THE STATE government on Tuesday said efforts would be made to promote Ahmedabad city as a vacation destination and issued a press release, listing some of the popular sites and locations calling it a "wonderful confluence of entertainment and knowledge".

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadMay 13, 2026 12:06 AM IST
Gujarat Tourism Push, Gujarat Tourism, Gujarat Tourism department, Gujarat confidential, gujarat government, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThe position Ahmedabad has reached today is entirely due to the strong vision of the government and the revolutionary decisions taken in the tourism sector, said the release.
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THE STATE government on Tuesday said efforts would be made to promote Ahmedabad city as a vacation destination and issued a press release, listing some of the popular sites and locations calling it a “wonderful confluence of entertainment and knowledge”. The position Ahmedabad has reached today is entirely due to the strong vision of the government and the revolutionary decisions taken in the tourism sector, said the release. “The various schemes and modern projects of the government have played a fundamental role in making Ahmedabad an international level ‘tourist hub’ from just an industrial centre,” it stated adding that as soon as the summer vacation falls, everyone from children to adults start planning to go out somewhere and if you are also looking for a city that has both history and modernity this vacation, then Ahmedabad is the best option.

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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