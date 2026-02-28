Gujarat Confidential: Temporary assignment

FIVE IPS officers of the 2011 batch and one from the 2014 batch – who were awaiting postings since August last year – were on Friday placed on “temporary attachments” by the state government. The five are DIGs. Dr Tarun Duggal was attached to the CID Crime and Railways in Gandhinagar, Chaitanya Mandlik was attached to Police Modernisation, R T Susara was attached to Technical Services, Sudha S Pandey and Sujata Mazmudar were both attached to Police Training. S P Mayur Patil was attached to Law and Order.