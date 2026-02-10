Gujarat Confidential: Technology tips

Under the One Nation, One Application concept, the Gujarat Assembly has gone paperless through NeVA for the past three years. (Source: File)

With the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly set to begin on February 16, the secretariat on Tuesday organised a training session for the newly appointed ministers in the state government to use National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Under the One Nation, One Application concept, the Gujarat Assembly has gone paperless through NeVA for the past three years. The ministers gathered minute information about use of NeVA in carrying out various activities in the House.

Those present on the occasion include Cabinet ministers Kanubhai Desai, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Naresh Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Pradhyuman Vaja, Raman Solanki and state-rank ministers Ishvarsinh Patel, Manisha Vakil, Ramesh Katara, Darshana Vaghela, Jayram Gamit, Trikam Chhanga, Kamlesh Patel, Punamchand Baranda, and Swarupji Thakor.