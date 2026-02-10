Gujarat Confidential: Technology tips

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly set to begin on February 16, the secretariat on Tuesday organised a training session for the newly appointed ministers in the state government to use National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).
Under the One Nation, One Application concept, the Gujarat Assembly has gone paperless through NeVA for the past three years. The ministers gathered minute information about use of NeVA in carrying out various activities in the House.
Those present on the occasion include Cabinet ministers Kanubhai Desai, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Naresh Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Pradhyuman Vaja, Raman Solanki and state-rank ministers Ishvarsinh Patel, Manisha Vakil, Ramesh Katara, Darshana Vaghela, Jayram Gamit, Trikam Chhanga, Kamlesh Patel, Punamchand Baranda, and Swarupji Thakor.
Speaker Shankar Chaudhary chaired the session during which he also suggested that the ministers give short answers to the questions posed to them in the House, said an official release.
As part of its campaign to spread the message of the Union budget among the public, the Gujarat BJP on Monday organised a meet with social media influencers at a club in Ahmedabad. State BJP president Jagdish Vishvakarma held a discussion with the social media influencers at the meet.
In his address, Vishvakarma talked about several aspects of the Union budget concerning youths, start-ups, women empowerment, technology and so on while appealing to the social media influencers to effectively spread the word among the public through social media.
