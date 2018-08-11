Gujarat confidential: Tearful Goodbye

While delivering a speech in a packed courtroom, Justice Shah broke down twice and said that he would never forget this court, city and the state. While delivering a speech in a packed courtroom, Justice Shah broke down twice and said that he would never forget this court, city and the state.

Justice M R Shah, whose orders have almost “freed the roads in Ahmedabad from haphazard parking, encroachments and menace of stray cattle”, on Friday bid adieu to Gujarat High Court. He is joining Patna High Court as chief justice next week. While delivering a speech in a packed courtroom, Justice Shah broke down twice and said that he would never forget this court, city and the state. Justice Shah thanked his staff, colleagues as well as the state government for extending their cooperation to him.

Villagers On Vigil

In the last few days, locals of Kali Mahudi village and those near Dahod have begun guarding their houses from thieves at night. Armed with sticks and knifes, villagers have been staying awake in turns to ensure the safety of their villages. Kali Mahudi is the same village where a week ago a 22-year old tribal man was lynched and his friend brutally thrashed on suspicion of theft. A couple of days ago, villagers managed to scare away an alleged thief before the police reached the spot. Interestingly, the villagers had denied involvement in the lynching and had also refused to file a cross-complaint against the alleged robbers. The police are yet to make any arrests in the lynching case in which over 100 villagers have been booked.

