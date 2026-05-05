Gujarat Confidential: Taste of victory

A LARGE number of BJP workers kicked off celebrations in Rajkot city on Monday evening as the poll results in West Bengal were announced and the picture became clear.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadMay 5, 2026 12:52 AM IST
Gujarat confidential, rajkot, West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2026, West Bengal Assembly polls, Narendra Modi, Bhupendra Patel, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsIn a slightly different tone and without the branding, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and the BJP's Gujarat chief Jagdish Vishwakarma also celebrated with jhalmuri -- freshly prepared.
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A LARGE number of BJP workers kicked off celebrations in Rajkot city on Monday evening as the poll results in West Bengal were announced and the picture became clear. The BJP workers gathered at Kisanpara chowk and celebrated with jhalmuri, a traditional Bengali snack, that was launched as a product by Gujarat-based Balaji Wafers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen consuming the snack during his election campaign in Bengal. In a slightly different tone and without the branding, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and the BJP’s Gujarat chief Jagdish Vishwakarma also celebrated with jhalmuri — freshly prepared.

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