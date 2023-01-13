Gujarat Confidential: ‘Tainting’ Uniform

“These Singham, Simba and Suryavanshi have collectively tainted our police uniform... First, they donned the police uniforms with two-three buttons of their shirts and pants undone; now they wear the uniform literally in their feet... Only a uniform that is stitched and worn according to the rules in place enhances the personality.” Gurjar earned massive support from fellow IPS officers from across the country on this.

Bollywood movies revolving around the police force may be mass favourites but Gujarat IPS officer Vijay Singh Gurjar, Commandant SRP Group-14 in Valsad, put out the bitter truth on Twitter schooling the filmmakers. In a Hindi tweet on January 9, Gurjar said, “These Singham, Simba and Suryavanshi have collectively tainted our police uniform… First, they donned the police uniforms with two-three buttons of their shirts and pants undone; now they wear the uniform literally in their feet… Only a uniform that is stitched and worn according to the rules in place enhances the personality.” Gurjar earned massive support from fellow IPS officers from across the country on this.

Unconditional Power

The public relations department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation put forth a proposal before the Standing Committee that meets this week to hand over “unconditional power” to the Municipal Commissioner to clear the bills towards expenses of organising the event to inaugurate the 3.5-kilometre Manisha Chowkdi-Genda Circle flyover built at a cost of Rs 350 crore on December 25. The proposal states that the civic body has incurred expenses towards the preparation of the venue, decorations, crowd management, mementos, sound systems, beverages and logistics. The PRO has indicated that it would try to pay off the bills from the budget head sanctioned by the civic body for organising official events.