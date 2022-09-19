scorecardresearch
Gujarat Confidential: Stay And Protest

Gujarat Congress working president and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani Sunday tweeted that the official quarters of all Congress MLAs in Gandhinagar will be available for accommodation to any leader agitating in the city.

Gujarat Congress, Jignesh Mevani, Passage Migrant Count 2022, Vishwasthi Vikas Yatra, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSources said Mevani has always been making his official quarter available to such people. A number of agitating leaders are finding it difficult to get accommodation.

Love For Birds

Bhuj Principal district judge HS Mulia was the chief guest at the inaugural function of Passage Migrant Count 2022 last week. The judge did the honours of handing over certificates of appreciation to coordinators of bird count and after much pleading by the organisers, took the mic to address the ceremony. However, the judge, who was persuaded by one of his birder friends to be the chief guest, conceded that his knowledge of birds was limited to calling a crow from kingfisher. However, he promised to be present if similar event is held next year.

Late Entries

At the Vishwasthi Vikas Yatra event in Rajkot Saturday, the mini theatre of Hemu Gadhvi Hall was chock-a-block before the event began at 10 am. Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu arrived well after Minister of State for Transport Arvind Raiyani and other guests had taken their seat on the dais. When the event, organised to mark one-year of Bhupendra Patel government, was half way through, Mansukh Khachariya and Mansukh Ramani, president and general secretary respectively of the Rajkot district unit of BJP, showed up and other guests had to create space for the two BJP leaders.

