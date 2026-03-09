Gujarat Confidential: ‘Speak spontaneously’

Shankar Chaudhary said many of the members and even ministers delivering speeches, asking questions and giving answers, were in fact “merely reading”. (Source: FB)

Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Monday issued directives that no member of the House – including ministers – could henceforth merely read out “prepared speeches”, pointing out that this is “not in keeping with parliamentary traditions and the rules of the Gujarat Assembly.”

Chaudhary announced this immediately after the Question Hour. He said many of the members and even ministers delivering speeches, asking questions and giving answers, were in fact “merely reading”.

This, the Speaker said, makes the proceedings of the House “pale”. He emphasised that members can use written notes to refresh their memory or cite figures, but otherwise have to “speak spontaneously”.