Gujarat Confidential snippet: Extra time

The Gujarat government has granted a two-year extension to Mukesh Puri as Chairman and Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

By: Express News Service
1 min readJan 31, 2026 02:46 PM IST
A 1988-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, Puri has been leading the corporation since 2024.The Gujarat government has extended Mukesh Puri’s tenure as CMD of SSNNL by two years or until further orders.
MUKESH PURI, Chairman and Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has been given a two-year extension in the key post by the Gujarat government. Puri’s term in the post was set to end this month. The General Administration Department (GAD) said in a notification that Puri gets an extension for two years or until further orders, “whichever is earlier”. Puri, a retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch, has been heading SSNNL since 2024. Before retirement, he held responsibilities in some key state government departments.

