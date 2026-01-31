Gujarat Confidential snippet: Extra time

MUKESH PURI, Chairman and Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has been given a two-year extension in the key post by the Gujarat government. Puri’s term in the post was set to end this month. The General Administration Department (GAD) said in a notification that Puri gets an extension for two years or until further orders, “whichever is earlier”. Puri, a retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch, has been heading SSNNL since 2024. Before retirement, he held responsibilities in some key state government departments.