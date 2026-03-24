Gujarat Confidential: Security ‘hassle’

Congress Legislative Party leader in the state Assembly, Tushar Chaudhary, and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia alleged on Tuesday that they, along with a few other Opposition members of the House, were “targeted in the name of security check”. “While entering the Vidhan Sabha, every corner of our vehicle was checked,” claimed Italia. Chaudhary said that despite an MLA pass issued by the Legislative Assembly placed in the front of the vehicle, his car was stopped for checking at the entrance. “Not only was the boot opened, all the doors were also opened and checked by the police deployed. The same rules should apply to all the members. which was not the case as four other cars passed by without being stopped,” Chaudhary claimed in the House. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said he would seek a report into the incident and inform the Vidhan Sabha later.