Gujarat Confidential: ‘Schooling’ the BJP

Both Patel and Dindor are teachers at colleges in Patan and Talod (Sabarkantha) respectively. Patel teaches law while Dindor is a Hindi teacher.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadFeb 26, 2026 12:16 AM IST
Gujarat confidential, Gujarat BJP, Kuber Dindor, Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Gujarat Assembly, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsCongress MLA from Patan Kirit Patel said, “During his address, he (Dindor) said that Congress has done nothing in the field of education. I would like to inform that the school and college in which he (Dindor) studied, and even the college where he is now a teacher, were all built by the Congress.”
