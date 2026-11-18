PUNJABI SINGER Diljit Dosanjh, who is in Gujarat for his concert later this week, took the lion safari in the Gir National Park on Tuesday. The Gujarat Information Department released a video of Dosanjh’s visit to the Park in which he is seen riding a gypsy, wearing a hat and jungle camouflage clothing armed with an SLR camera and binoculars as lionesses and cubs cross his path. “Diljit’s visit to Gir highlights the growing convergence of entertainment and tourism and promotes Gujarat’s branding nationally and internationally”, the govt statement said. Dosanjh is scheduled to perform a live concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21.

Guest Appearance THE STATE Secretariat in Gandhinagar had a surprise visitor on Monday, when actor Juhi Chawla-Mehta dropped by to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. She visited to invite the CM to the Arya Kanya Gurukul in Porbandar established by her husband Jay Mehta’s grandfather Nanji Kalidas Mehta, founder of the Mehta Group. She also told mediapersons later that the gurukul would be 90 this year.