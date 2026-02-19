Gujarat Confidential: Road challenge 

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), which has been under the attack for several city roads being pot-holed or under repair, now has a challenge thrown at it. Vadodara city Congress leader Rakesh Thakor has announced a ‘prize’ of Rs 1,000 for officials of the VMC, who can show an unblemished road stretch of about 1 to 1.5 kilometers in Ward 12. Thakor has put up the banners announcing the cash prize and the conditions for the same on his vehicle and has been touring the ward in “full confidence” that no official will come forth to claim the prize. Thakor said, “My aim is to find a road stretch of about 1 to 1.5 km in Ward 12 without a pothole or even a resurfaced patch. The quality of the roads in the city is deteriorating fast and there is not a single stretch of 1km that is free of digging, repair, potholes or open drains.. I am confident that I shall not have to shell out even Rs 1,000 but I am still keen to see if the VMC can accept my challenge.” Rathod said that the voters of the city will give the ruling party a “befitting reply” to the ruling party in the upcoming civic polls.