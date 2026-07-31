Gujarat Confidential: Remembering Sant Ravidas

AS PART of the BJP's nation-wide celebration of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas under Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, the party's state unit has planned a series of programmes for the next six months in the state.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadJul 31, 2026 04:42 AM IST
Sant Ravidas, Sant Ravidas birth anniversary, birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, Gujarat confidential, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsIn the second phase, the party will organise Kalash Yatra in all the districts, municipal corporations and villages of Gujarat.
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AS PART of the BJP’s nation-wide celebration of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas under Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, the party’s state unit has planned a series of programmes for the next six months in the state. BJP General Secretary Ajay Brahmbhatt announced the party programmes to be organised as part of the celebrations in Gujarat. A team of the Gujarat BJP has gone to Uttar Pradesh to collect soil from Sir Govardhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, in a kalash (urn). The party will carry out a Kalash Yatra from Ambaji from August 1 that will pass through six districts and reach Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad on August 3. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma are expected to join the yatra at Jagannath Temple. In the second phase, the party will organise Kalash Yatra in all the districts, municipal corporations and villages of Gujarat.

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Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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