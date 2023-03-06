Gujarat confidential: Remembering Father

BJP MLA from Viramgam Hardik Patel has organised a day-night cricket tournament next month in the memory of his late father Bharat Patel. The tournament is limited to the youths of Viramgam and will have maximum 64 teams. Although, the tournament is going to be launched on April 18, the registration for 64 teams has already been done. The launch of the tournament is likely to be done by Home Harsh Minister Sanghavi. Hardik’s father, Bharat, had died of Covid-19 in May 2021.

Dissenting Notes

A meeting of the standing committee of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) last week witnessed some unease as Babu Udhreja, a member of the committee, questioned the logic of leasing two tennis courts to a private academy. The RMC has been leasing tennis courts to private academies for the past few years but Udherja claimed that those academies are charging high membership fees to tennis lovers. Such dissenting notes are unusual for standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel since the BJP won absolute majority in RMC in 2021.

Governors Meet

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel met former Karnataka governor Vajubjai Vala at the latter’s residence in Rajkot when she was in the city to inaugurate a craft fair in the city last week. Patel and Vala were cabinet colleagues in government of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi. However, after Modi was elected Prime Minister in 2014, Patel became CM while Vala was appointed Karnataka governor.