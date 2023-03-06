scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat confidential: Remembering Father

BJP MLA from Viramgam Hardik Patel has organised a day-night cricket tournament next month in the memory of his late father Bharat Patel. The tournament is limited to the youths of Viramgam and will have maximum 64 teams.

Anandiben Patel, Father Bharat Patel, Gujarat confidential, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsThe launch of the tournament is likely to be done by Home Harsh Minister Sanghavi. Hardik's father, Bharat, had died of Covid-19 in May 2021.

BJP MLA from Viramgam Hardik Patel has organised a day-night cricket tournament next month in the memory of his late father Bharat Patel. The tournament is limited to the youths of Viramgam and will have maximum 64 teams. Although, the tournament is going to be launched on April 18, the registration for 64 teams has already been done. The launch of the tournament is likely to be done by Home Harsh Minister Sanghavi. Hardik’s father, Bharat, had died of Covid-19 in May 2021.

Dissenting Notes

A meeting of the standing committee of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) last week witnessed some unease as Babu Udhreja, a member of the committee, questioned the logic of leasing two tennis courts to a private academy. The RMC has been leasing tennis courts to private academies for the past few years but Udherja claimed that those academies are charging high membership fees to tennis lovers. Such dissenting notes are unusual for  standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel since the BJP won absolute majority in RMC in 2021.

Also Read
102% rise in average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power betwe...
Pradeep Sharma
Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma arrested in case over regularisation of enc...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge
VMC swings into action after woman killed in cattle attack

Governors Meet

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel met former Karnataka governor Vajubjai Vala at the latter’s residence in Rajkot when she was in the city to inaugurate a craft fair in the city last week. Patel and Vala were cabinet colleagues in government of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi. However, after Modi was elected Prime Minister in 2014, Patel became CM while Vala was appointed Karnataka governor.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 00:42 IST
Next Story

Role of data crucial for taking country’s economy to 5 trillion dollars & state’s to 1 trillion dollar: Fadnavis

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close