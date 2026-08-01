Gujarat Confidential: Recalling Navnirman Movement

As the Congress targets the ruling BJP at the Centre over various issues following the protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, Gujarat BJP’s media convener Prashant Vala has lambasted the opposition party in a note to “expose double standards of Congress” while reminding it of the 1973-74 Navnirman Movement of Gujarat against the then Congress government in the state led by the then Chief Minister Chimanbhai Patel. Navnirman Movement was a historic students’ movement in Gujarat following which Patel had resigned from the post. Vala noted that the movement lasted for 73 days and 105 students were killed in police action during the same. Vala asked whether the Congress has ever done introspection regarding martyrs of the movement, if it has ever publicly acknowledged the events of that time as tragic, if it has ever apologised to the families of those who lost their lives and if the party will ever apologise for the killing of 105 students. “If the answer to all these questions is ‘No,’ then on what moral basis does the Congress claim the authority to lecture others on democracy and ethics today?,“ Vala sought to know. In his note , Vala also said, “When political parties attempt to mislead students by claiming to champion their interests solely for political gain, it is only natural that the people of the country remind them of their own past.”