Gujarat Confidential: Ramp At Bapu’s Ashram

The authorities at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad are trying to attain two goals via the construction of a concrete ramp towards the iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the lawn of the Ashram premises. Sources at the ashram said that whenever a VIP visits the Ashram to garland the statue, a temporary structure is erected for them to reach it. To avoid this, the authorities decided to construct the ramp so that it may be used for VIP visits. Another interesting goal that the Ashram authorities think will be attained by this, is that the ramp and platform around the statue will prove to be a ‘selfie point’ of sorts. “A number of people demand that there should be a selfie point at the Ashram,” said sources.

Advertising

‘Intolerable’ Presents

The Surat Municipal Corporation had recently purchased four iPhones — XS max, 256 GB, each costing Rs. 1.15 lakh — for a total of Rs. 4.60 lakh and gave it to the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, the Standing Committee chairman and the ruling party leader. The incident came to light recently, when RTI activists had sought details of it from SMC. Congress party Municipal Councillor, Aslam Cyclewala had raised this issue in the general board meeting of SMC on Wednesday, alleging that the hard-earned money of the people of Surat, collected by SMC through taxes, is being spent on purchasing such luxurious phones and giving the same to the four persons in question is intolerable. The money should be spent on giving more facilities to the citizens and not for the comfort of the elected leaders and mayor, he added.

Succession Of Sons

Former BCCI Secretary Niranjan Shah and his extended family have been holding sway over the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), Rajkot for decades. The reforms suggested by the Justice (retired) R M Lodha panel and accepted by the BCCI have had little effect on the family’s hold over SCA’s administration. On Saturday, Niranjan Shah’s son Jaydesh was elected president of the SCA. The president’s post was vacant for some time even as Niranjan Shah used to call the shots in the SCA. Niranjan Shah’s cousin brothers, Pradeep and Bharat were members of the Governing Body of SCA. On Saturday, Pradeep’s son Karan was elected as the honourary joint secretary, while Bharat’s son Mihir was elected as a member of the Apex Council, a new setup which replaced the Governing Body. Bhupta Talatia, who was a Governing Body member, also saw his son Abhishek being elected to the Apex Council. Furthermore, SCA treasurer Nitin Raichura was succeeded by his son Shyam as the new honorary treasurer of the cricket body.