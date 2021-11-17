Gujarat confidential: Public ‘on demand’

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has asked BJP workers to bring to the government’s attention all the public works demanded by the people without getting into the appropriateness of the demand. Patel was addressing party workers at a BJP Sneh Sammelan at Godhra in Panchmahals Tuesday. “Whatever works (are demanded), you are not even required to get into if they are appropriate or not. Whatever works you get, bring it to us. We will see if it is appropriate or not… You bring the work to us, we will do the planning of how to do it,” he said.

Special screening

As many as 450 police officers and personnel were invited to watch the recently released ‘Suryavanshi’ film in a private screening arranged by the Ahmedabad City Police at an Ahmedabad theatre Tuesday. The police personnel attached with zone 4,5 and 6 of Ahmedabad city were shown the cop film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh along with Katrina Kaif at Mirage Cine Pride theatre in Krishnanagar.

All is well

The 4.49-minute film by Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust on the Rs 1,200 crore redevelopment project of the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati is now on the home pages of some of the Gujarat government websites. The film was released earlier last month. The Gujarat government will “manage” the project, which will be funded by the Centre, as per the film. The project saw protests from ashramwasis against their eviction from the ashram land. The ashramwasis are now being compensated with either cash or homes outside the redevelopment zone.

Reel politickle

BJP MP TG Venkatesh was in Ahmedabad Tuesday as part of the Parliament Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture. Addressing reporters, Venkatesh said in a lighter vein that private discussions by a parliamentary committee before a bill is passed is similar to “shooting in films”. “It will be like cinema shooting. When the camera will be on, there will be fighting between us in Parliament, but when the camera is off, we are all friends. Like in cinema, both hero and villain fight on screen but when the camera is off, they are friends,” said Venkatesh.