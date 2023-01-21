scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Gujarat Confidential: Promise keeper

Interacting with mediapersons at Kavitha village in Ahmedabad, after inspecting the progress in the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, Gadkari spoke on a number of projects that his ministry was undertaking in Gujarat and other parts of the country.

Promise keeper Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was in Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday to review various highway projects in the state, said he was fulfilling all the promises that he made regarding the projects announced by him. Interacting with mediapersons at Kavitha village in Ahmedabad, after inspecting the progress in the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, Gadkari spoke on a number of projects that his ministry was undertaking in Gujarat and other parts of the country. In reply to a media query, Gadkari said, “With humility, I am saying this that you can note down in your diary. There is not a single project that I have promised and was not fulfilled. If it happens, you can run Breaking News.”

Between January 15 and January 17, a five-member delegation of the Central Tibetan Administration—the Tibetan government in exile—visited Gujarat and met three leaders of the ruling BJP that included Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya and Bapunagar MLA Dinesh Kuswah. The delegation was led by Member of Parliament of Tibetan Parliament in Exile Namgyal Dolkar and guided by convener of Bharat-Tibet Maitri Sangh Amit Jyotikar. Jyotikar said the delegation was in Gujarat in continuation of their efforts to create awareness and seek enhanced support for Tibet’s independence and the campaign to free Kailas Mansarovar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 04:09 IST
