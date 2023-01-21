Gujarat Confidential: Promise keeper

Promise keeper Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was in Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday to review various highway projects in the state, said he was fulfilling all the promises that he made regarding the projects announced by him. Interacting with mediapersons at Kavitha village in Ahmedabad, after inspecting the progress in the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, Gadkari spoke on a number of projects that his ministry was undertaking in Gujarat and other parts of the country. In reply to a media query, Gadkari said, “With humility, I am saying this that you can note down in your diary. There is not a single project that I have promised and was not fulfilled. If it happens, you can run Breaking News.”