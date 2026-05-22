Gujarat Confidential: Prohibition soup

Police officials say they will probe whether the Congress leader's campaign was merely symbolic. Meanwhile, the Congress unit in Vadodara said it will "unearth" the “nexus of the administration with bootleggers” and that it stood by Joshi and Vyas.

A purported campaign by Vadodara Congress leader Swejal Vyas to support Ashish Joshi, the corporator who was arrested under the prohibition law days after his election, has landed him in a spot. Vyas had announced on social media that anyone bringing an empty liquor bottle to Jhansi Ki Rani Circle on May 19 (Joshi’s birthday) would receive Rs 100. Joshi was arrested in a prohibition case in Chhota Udepur district. Vyas’ viral poster on social media with the tagline that “even empty liquor bottles will speak the truth” in a city where “false liquor cases” were allegedly being registered, prompted the Gorwa police station to lodge an FIR against the Congress leader for “false public announcement”. On Thursday, Vyas appeared before the police and recorded his statement.Police officials say they will probe whether the Congress leader’s campaign was merely symbolic. Meanwhile, the Congress unit in Vadodara said it will “unearth” the “nexus of the administration with bootleggers” and that it stood by Joshi and Vyas.