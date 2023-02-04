scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Gujarat Confidential: Pressing Issues

Even as BJP MLAs and leaders from across the state assembled in Surendranagar for the inaugural session of the party’s two-day state executive, Morbi BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya stayed back in the town. On the morning of January 23, the MLA gave audience and guidance to concerned Morbi municipality councillors who were concerned that their tenure would be cut short due to the Jhulto Pul collapse. Half of Morbi town falls in the Tankara Assembly seat won by fellow BJP leader Durlabhji Dethariya. However, Amrutiya stayed back till around noon, while Dethariya left for Surendranagar early.

Special Donor

At the seventh patotsava (consecration) of the Khodaldham temple in Rajkot held recently, Nikhil Donga of Gondal, who has been in jail after being booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crimes (GCTOC) Act two years ago, decided to make his presence felt. The gathering at the ceremony was informed by the announcers that Donga of the Yuddh Ej Kalyan (welfare through war) group has pledged Rs11,555 donation every month to the temple for the next
five years.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 04:00 IST
ISF MLA sent to police custody for six days, says ‘Trinamool ploy’

