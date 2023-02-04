Gujarat Confidential: Pressing Issues

Even as BJP MLAs and leaders from across the state assembled in Surendranagar for the inaugural session of the party’s two-day state executive, Morbi BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya stayed back in the town. On the morning of January 23, the MLA gave audience and guidance to concerned Morbi municipality councillors who were concerned that their tenure would be cut short due to the Jhulto Pul collapse. Half of Morbi town falls in the Tankara Assembly seat won by fellow BJP leader Durlabhji Dethariya. However, Amrutiya stayed back till around noon, while Dethariya left for Surendranagar early.