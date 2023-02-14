Gujarat Confidential: Potholed Image

A citizens group in Vadodara has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the potholes on Atal Bridge that connects Manisha Chowkdi to Genda Circle. The group alleged “corruption” and the use of sub-standard material in the construction of the flyover as potholes have started appearing in only “40 days” after Patel inaugurated the bridge on “good governance day” on December 25. Urging a probe by an inquiry committee, the letter states that the bridge “taints” the good governance image of the government, especially since it is dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.