Gujarat Confidential: Potholed Image

A citizens group in Vadodara has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the potholes on Atal Bridge that connects Manisha Chowkdi to Genda Circle. The group alleged “corruption” and the use of sub-standard material in the construction of the flyover as potholes have started appearing in only “40 days” after Patel inaugurated the bridge on “good governance day” on December 25. Urging a probe by an inquiry committee, the letter states that the bridge “taints” the good governance image of the government, especially since it is dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Save Lung Space
At a recent seminar, Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad raised the issue of the growing construction inside Sayaji Baug garden that was gifted to Vadodara by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III. Calling the garden the “lungs of Vadodara”, Shubhanginiraje urged authorities to stop concretizing it. “At first, it was meant to be an open space but with time it had a planetarium, museum and several other concrete structures coming up. But now, no more structures should be constructed inside the garden,” she said at the event attended by Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Banchanidhi Pani and BJP MLAs Balkrishna Shukla (Raopura) and Amit Thaker (Vejalpur, Ahmedabad). Shukla and Thaker also agreed with Shubhanginiraje’s suggestions and emphasised keeping the garden free of concrete structures. Sayajibaug also has a zoo and the official bungalow of the Municipal Commissioner in its premises.