Gujarat confidential: Poster Ki Baat

With the next Lok Sabha elections not more than a year away, the BJP has already sprung into campaign mode, and is not letting any opportunity slip away. Lapping up the poster of the upcoming Hindi movie ‘Super 30’, starring Hrithik Roshan, within hours of it being released on Wednesday, Twitter handles of several BJP MLAs were seen tweeting and retweeting a “Modi-fied” version of the poster. Retaining the film’s red-hued poster with the tagline — “Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega” — the BJP strategists replaced Roshan’s picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added “#bharatkibaat”, “Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar” to it. The tagline suited the BJP’s charge against the Opposition Congress of being a “dynastic party”.

Modi Repeat

Hectic lobbying for Lok Sabha tickets has already begun by aspiring BJP candidates. While the sitting MPs are hoping to be fielded again, new aspirants have started calling top leaders of the state executive. Sources in the party said one constituency, Vadodara, seems elusive for the aspiring candidates. A senior BJP functionary said that as many as a dozen leaders from Vadodara are eyeing for the Lok Sabha ticket, the party executive has “set aside” the Vadodara seat for now. “We have been told that the Vadodara constituency will be reserved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is because he will be contesting from here again, and it is very likely that this time he will also retain the seat,” a party source said. In the last Lok Sabha election, Modi had contested from Vadodara and Varanasi, and went on to win from both the places. However, he retained Varanasi seat. Later that year, BJP fielded Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt from Vadodara and she went to win the seat. “There are some people who say that Modiji will contest from the safe seat of Vadodara because of the uncertainty in other places. But that is not true. It is more an emotional attachment to this city,” the functionary added.

Message Tune

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has found an innovative way to garner attention to the chronic issue of malnutrition Gujarat is fighting for a long time. The WCD Department has made all officers of the closed user group (CUG) including those from the IAS and IPS cadres to set the campaign jingle against ‘kuposhan’ as their caller tune on their official numbers. While some might be ruing against the “bureaucratic compulsion” to follow the orders, the caller tune seems to be adopted by most of the officers, and is likely to stay till the end of this month. Composed in Hindi, it sounds like any government ad campaign, but the purpose is to drive the message that it is a serious problem and it is everybody’s problem.

