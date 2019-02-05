Gujarat Confidential: Modi Shadow

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi keen to see more hospitals being brought under Ayushman Bharat scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was naturally concerned that the scheme did not find mention in the presentation for the New Civil Hospital of Ahmedabad, which the PM is expected to inaugurate later this month. Patel immediately demanded changes to be made in the presentation, insisting that Ayushman Bharat and Mukyamantri Amrutam be covered in one of the slides. “Please also make this presentation in Gujarati,” the Deputy CM, who holds the health portfolio, was heard telling administrators. He also asked for information about manpower that will be employed and required, and photos of lab along with the mention of “availability of free drugs”.

Another Maya

At the BJP’s first Cluster Sammelan that was held in Gandhinagar Sunday for four Lok Sabha constituencies, several senior leaders were in attendance. However, presence of former minister Maya Kodnani caught attention of all. Kodnani, who was sitting in the front row of the section for Ahmedabad (East) constituency, was also seen greeting everyone. After her acquittal in 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case, Kodnani has been appearing in public and political events more often. The fact that her presence was emphatic was evident when state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, in his address to the gathering, also called her name after seeing her in the front row. Kodnani’s presence gave rise to speculation about her political prospects in the upcoming poll season.