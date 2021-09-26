Gujarat Confidential: Hailing Change

Hailing Change

The latest edition of the BJP mouthpiece Manogat has, in its editorial, described the resignation of Vijay Rupani government and ushering in of the Bhupendra Patel government as “historic and unprecedented”. Editor of the Gujarati fortnightly is former Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Patel, who is known as ‘Kaka’ and is also the treasurer of the state BJP. In his article, Patel calls this “the first and only of its kind event in history”. According to him, the change of guard was a matter of pride in the way it was conducted in “complete discipline, unique understanding and discretion.” Lauding his party for its discipline, Patel compares it to the Congress which has not yet named its Gujarat state and legislature party chiefs after they resigned in March, and remarks how the “huge exercise” of the change of roles was done “in a matter of minutes” in the BJP.

Picture With Minister

At his first public event concerning start-ups and innovations at Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) in Ahmedabad on Friday, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani saw women from his constituency of Bhavnagar eager to take pictures with him. At the function, a young woman came running from the last rows towards the stage, shouting she had a “request”. The security staff tried to escort her out of the auditorium. Minister stopped them and assured the woman to talk to her once the event was over. Once the function was over, the woman with a few other girls went up to the stage and got themselves photographed with Vaghani. They turned out to be engineering graduates from Bhavnagar. The woman said, “We took a day off from work and came all the way from Bhavnagar but we were told that only one person from our team would be allowed to go on the stage… When you have invited all of us then why such a treatment.”