Gujarat Confidential: Photo War

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted pictures of a makeshift classroom in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat with students while launching the Mission Schools of Excellence project in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, while the BJP began a counter campaign posting Modi’s snapshots of the Shala praveshotsav initiative of the Gujarat government over the years, since it started in 2003. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also joined in tweeting some pictures of the initiative and posted about the “two-decade old experiments” of Shalapraveshotsav saying, “Sisodiyaji, the honourable prime minister has always talked of Sabka Prayas. We hail every such effort that is in the interest of the country.”

AAP Vs AIMIM

President of Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gopal Italia took to Twitter on Thursday attacking AIMIM state chief Sabir Kabliwala for allegedly meeting AMC mayor and BJP leader Kirit Parmar and another BJP leader Dharmendra Shah, at the AIMIM chief’s office, citing a vernacular newspaper report. “What does this relationship signify,” Italia tweeted. Kabliwala denied saying it was a “misrepresented portrayal of photos of a meeting” he had with the two BJP leaders at an upcoming common effluent treatment plant site at Jamalpur, which he says, is due for inauguration on November 30. He said it is a project he has been involved with “at a personal level”. Kabliwala also alleged that it is the Congress that is spreading such lies”.