Gujarat Confidential: Penalty pinch

The SDA wrote that projects such as Surat Metro Rail Network, development works of SMC and the construction works of government buildings are in progress in Surat.

Mayor Daxesh Mavani Mayor Daxesh Mavani. (Source: File)

The Surat Builders Association (SDA) has written to Mayor Daxesh Mavani, highlighting that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) consistently penalises private real estate developers rather than “giant construction firms”.

They also flagged some “lapses” at these sites, and claimed that the firms concerned had not been penalised yet. They also requested that as it is “peak season”, meeting deadlines is crucial (and the crackdown was delaying that).

The SDA, a member of the CREDAI body led by its Surat president Jignesh Patel, requested the SMC authorities to be lenient towards the “small and midsize builders”.

