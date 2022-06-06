Gujarat Confidential: Patidar Symbolism

June 6, 2022 3:38:44 am
The BJP is a party of symbolisms. One recent example was during the induction of Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam last week. There is a lot of discontent among the party workers over inclusion of Hardik, considered a reason for a lot of embarassment the party had to face during the quota agitation. During his induction, party president C R Paatil and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were greeted by the former and current chiefs of the party’s youth wing, Rutvij Patel and Prashant Korat respectively on the dais with a party scarf. Both Rutvij and Prashant are Patidars. A party insider said this was a message to the young party workers and leaders that they must not feel insecure with Hardik’s induction and that their importance in the party will be duly maintained.
Rupani Advises Raiyani
Former chief minister Vijay Rupani had an interesting advice for Arvind Raiyani, the Minister of State for Transport and Tourism from Rajkot. On May 27, purported videos showing Raiyani doing dhunta (a practice in which the religious head of a caste group shakes and flogs himself in a supposed state of trance, at times while dancing, at a religious event) went viral. On May 28, Rupani happened to meet Raiyani at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Atkot and instinctively advised: “Raiyani, tu shu dhune chhe. Apne dhunvanu na hoy, dhunavvana hoy. (Raiyani, what were you dancing for? We are not supposed to dance but rather make people dance).”
Swimmer Siblings
Anaya Nehra of Ahmedabad is following his elder brother in the swimming circuit in the country. Anaya, 12, won four golds and a silver medal at the Gujarat state junior swimming championship held in Rajkot recently. His brother Aryan is part of the Central government’ Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development Group of athletes assessed to be medal prospects at Olympics and is currently preparing in Dubai for the World Junior Championships. Anaya and Aryan are the children of Gujarat cadre IAS officer Vijay Nehra.
