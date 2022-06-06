Gujarat Confidential: Patidar Symbolism

Both Rutvij and Prashant are Patidars. A party insider said this was a message to the young party workers and leaders that they must not feel insecure with Hardik's induction and that their importance in the party will be duly maintained.

The BJP is a party of symbolisms. One recent example was during the induction of Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam last week. There is a lot of discontent among the party workers over inclusion of Hardik, considered a reason for a lot of embarassment the party had to face during the quota agitation. During his induction, party president C R Paatil and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were greeted by the former and current chiefs of the party’s youth wing, Rutvij Patel and Prashant Korat respectively on the dais with a party scarf. Both Rutvij and Prashant are Patidars. A party insider said this was a message to the young party workers and leaders that they must not feel insecure with Hardik’s induction and that their importance in the party will be duly maintained.