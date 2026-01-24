Gujarat Confidential: Parvat Puja

The function was presided over by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia. Parvat Puja is an ancient Indian tradition in which mountains are considered living deities.

google-preferred-btn
mining in Aravalli hills, Aravalli hills, Arjun Modhwadia, No mining in Aravalli hills in Gujarat, gujarat government, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsGujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia takes part in Parvat Puja event in Shamlaji, Aravalli district, on Vasant Panchami. (File)

MARKING THE beginning of Vasant (Spring) on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, the Forest and Environment department of the Gujarat government on Friday organised a programme to worship mountains – Parvat Puja Ane Prakruti Sanrakshan Mahotsav – in Aravalli district’s Shamlaji. The function was presided over by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia. Parvat Puja is an ancient Indian tradition in which mountains are considered living deities. In his address, Modhwadia reiterated that “not an inch of Aravalli is going to be decreased”. Recently, amid a furore over the new definition of Aravalli mountain range in parts of the country, Modhwadia said the Gujarat government had never given sanction to mining in the Aravalli mountain ranges and its forest areas spread across several districts and would never grant such permission in future either.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
He criticised European allies for refusing similar measures while seeking a trade deal with India, as India-EU negotiations near completion.
EU refused to put tariffs on India over Russian oil for ‘big trade deal': Top Trump aide
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
Advertisement