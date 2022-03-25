Gujarat Confidential: Old habits die hard

Updated: March 25, 2022 5:33:31 am
A decline in Covid-19 cases and increased relaxation of restrictions have led to citizens dropping their guard. Several judges and advocates have stopped wearing masks during hearings, while Chief Justice Aravind Kumar stopped an advocate from using his spit to turn pages of his petition. Addressing the advocate, Kumar pointed to a water pad and said, “Don’t use that (your spit), we have kept a water pad for you.”
Session interrupted
Minutes before President Ram Nath Kovind arrived for his special address in the Gujarat Assembly, enthusiastic MLAs and ministers were taking part in a photo session and BJP chief whip Pankaj Desai had to intervene to send them away from the well of the House. Desai was seen pushing them, requesting to take their seats.
