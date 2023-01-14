Gujarat Confidential: Office ‘geographies’

The day the Gujarat government announced the appointment of Hasmukh Adhia and S S Rathore as advisers to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the one hotly debated question was “where will they be assigned offices?” as that, reportedly, would decide ‘the pecking order’. Now these offices have been assigned with Adhia, former Union finance secretary and a retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, set to sit on the fourth floor of the Swarnim Sankul I that has offices of the chief minister’s staff. The CM sits on the third floor along with his chief principal secretary K Kailashnathan. Rathore, on the other hand, has been given an office on the second floor of Block No. 1—one of the administrative buildings in the secretariat complex close to SS 1 which also has the office of chief secretary Pankaj Kumar. Earlier, B N Navalawala, adviser to the CM on water, used to occupy that office.