Gujarat confidential: Numbers in Gujarati 

Giving year-wise details on the budgetary allocations to various boards and corporations under the Social Justice and Empowerment department, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Manisha Vakil found it difficult to say the numbers in Gujarati. He then requested Speaker Shankar Chaudhary to allow her to say the numbers in English and the Speaker readily accepted it. However, senior BJP MLA Ramanlal Vora took a jibe at her own minister and pointed out that Vakil should learn Gujarati as the Congress MLAs who had just walked out of the Assembly did not understand the minister’s explanation on the allocation of funds. Later, retracting his own statement, Vora said that the only aim of Congress MLAs’ walk out was “cheap publicity” and they did not let a ‘vidvaan Mahila’ (learned woman) minister, also a Dalit, who was responding on the issue pertaining to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities, speak in the House.