Gujarat confidential: Not conceding

September 1, 2021 3:54:59 am
Congress MLA from Rajula constituency in Amreli district, Ambarish Der had gone on an indefinite hunger strike in June, demanding the Indian Railways stand by an agreement it has signed with Rajula municipality to allow the civic body to develop a public garden on a piece of railway land in Rajula town as there was no recreational zone in the town. The MLA had blamed BJP MP from Amreli, Naran Kachhadiya, for blocking the agreement. Publicly, Kachhadiya denied any hand in it. But during his visit to Amreli last week, state BJP president CR Paatil dropped the veil. He said some people wanted to take credit by developing a garden on railway land but due to the MP’s “alertness” they failed. Having been wiped out from Amreli district in 2017 Assembly polls, BJP apparently doesn’t want to concede any more ground to Congress.
Two stands
Ahead of Janmashtami festivities, the Rajkot district collector’s office notified that Ishwariya garden, a huge garden on city’s outskirts and which also has a golf course and a lake, will remain closed to visitors during Janmashtami festivities in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the very next day, Rajkot Municipal Corporation announced that it will keep its Pradyuman Park zoo and other public gardens open to visitors during the Janmashtami festivities, underlining the city had been reporting almost no case of Covid-19 for the past many weeks. Ishwariya garden is bigger than any of the RMC gardens.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-