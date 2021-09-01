Gujarat confidential: Not conceding

Having been wiped out from Amreli district in 2017 Assembly polls, BJP apparently doesn’t want to concede any more ground to Congress.

Congress MLA from Rajula constituency in Amreli district, Ambarish Der had gone on an indefinite hunger strike in June, demanding the Indian Railways stand by an agreement it has signed with Rajula municipality to allow the civic body to develop a public garden on a piece of railway land in Rajula town as there was no recreational zone in the town. The MLA had blamed BJP MP from Amreli, Naran Kachhadiya, for blocking the agreement. Publicly, Kachhadiya denied any hand in it. But during his visit to Amreli last week, state BJP president CR Paatil dropped the veil. He said some people wanted to take credit by developing a garden on railway land but due to the MP’s “alertness” they failed. Having been wiped out from Amreli district in 2017 Assembly polls, BJP apparently doesn’t want to concede any more ground to Congress.