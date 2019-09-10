Gujarat confidential: No to plastic

Advertising

Newly appointed Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani has instructed the health department of the civic body to stop the use of plastic bottles to serve water at official meetings, and instead use bottles made of copper. The instruction was given on Monday. Arrangements are therefore being made to purchase more than 120 copper bottles from the market, in preparation for an upcoming meeting between the new corporation commissioner and officials of the SMC, sources in the health department confirmed.

Key Figure — 370

The significance of 370 doctors joining the BJP on Sunday has been attributed to the community’s approval and enthusiasm at the Union government’s decision to remove the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. In his public address on the occasion, party secretary Amit Thaker said while it was easy to gather 3 lakh people in 3 days, bringing 370 doctors into the party was difficult. As another leader pointed out, but the decision on Article 370 had enthused the community immensely. Now, the Doctor Cell of the BJP has planned to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 by organising 370 medical camps in the state between September 14 & 22.