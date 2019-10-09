Gujarat Confidential: No takers for EVP

The Election Commission’s new Electors Verification Programme (EVP) has found very few takers in Gujarat. Aimed at allowing voters to self-authenticate and rectify mistakes in the electoral rolls, the EVP hasn’t generated much interest with the 4.5 crore voters of the state. Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said during his visit to Ahmedabad on September 28. “We have conducted an electoral verification programme for the past three weeks…I am surprised that in spite of 4.5 crore voters in Gujarat, only five per cent have verified (their data) so far. I would request everyone to go to the site and verify (their details),” he said at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bye-election Unrest

A section of BJP party workers in Lunawada is seemingly upset over the party’s decision to field Jignesh Sevak for the vacant assembly seat as they had been batting for Mahisagar district president Jayprakash Patel to get a ticket. Former MLA from the seat and now MP, Ratansinh Rathod, along with other senior leaders from the party have been trying to pacify the unhappy group and to get them to campaign for Sevak. Patel has filed for a nomination as a dummy candidate for Sevak. Meanwhile, local Congress took a dig at the BJP when the unrest came to the forefront, local Congress members posting, “This monsoon has spoiled most lotus farms. People are planning to switch to roses.”