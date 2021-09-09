Gujarat confidential: No misunderstanding

The Vadodara district unit of the BJP rushed in to water down a feud between two heavyweights — MLA Ketan Inamdar of Savli and Baroda Dairy Chairman Dinesh Patel. Inamdar and Patel were in a cold war ever since Inamdar, who is a member of the Baroda Dairy, raised questions of corruption in the Dairy cooperative in a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani last week. On Monday, when Rupani arrived for an event in Padra, Inamdar came to meet Rupani. Miffed by Inamdar’s presence, Patel allegedly walked out of the room. On Tuesday, district leaders got Inamdar and Patel to call a truce at the house of an elected representative of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. A senior BJP leader, who was at the meeting, said, “After the intervention of the leaders, Patel agreed to consider Inamdar’s questions and Patel’s explanations helped Inamdar understand the facts. The misunderstanding was cleared.”

Cooperative Dominance

Even before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given the additional new portfolio of Co-operation Ministry, two Gujaratis were heading two important national cooperative federations. In November last year, Dilip Sanghani, a cooperative leader from Amreli was elected chairman of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI). Before that, he was also vice-chairman in Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). Jyotindra Mehta, a cooperative leader from Rajkot is heading the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Limited (NAFCUB). In Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), two out of 13 board of directors are from Gujarat. Sanghani is also a member of board of directors of National Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).

Violation of SOP

The SOPs issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in courtrooms during in-person proceedings were not adhered to in one of the 19 courts of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday. Over 200 matters were listed for hearing in the court — among the highest in a single court. During the hearing at afternoon, the seats in the courtroom were fully occupied, while SOP says people should be sitting in alternate seats. The advocates, clients, police personnel and others were also seen standing wherever space was available.