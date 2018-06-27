Gujarat Confidential: Nitin Patel, no. 2 in government, but still not in charge

Deputy Chief Minster Nitin Patel Deputy Chief Minster Nitin Patel

Before leaving for his six-day trip to Israel, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday handed over the charge of several departments under him to Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

While Patel was given the charge of Urban Development, Climate Change, Planning, Science & Technology and Ports departments, Chudasama was given the charge of Industry, Mines & Minerals, Petrochemicals and Information & Broadcasting. What caught the attention of many in the political circles was that Rupani did not “officially” announce that Patel, his deputy, will be in-charge CM.

Moreover, he did not hand over the charge of two crucial departments — Home and General Administration Department (GAD) — to either Patel or Chudasma. This led to speculation that Patel, who is already having strained relationship with Rupani, was unhappy. The speculation got more fuel when Patel was not part of the group of ministers and officers that went to see off Rupani at the airport.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App