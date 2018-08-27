Gujarat confidential: Changing Colour

CM Rupani and Dy CM Nitin Patel in brown jacket. CM Rupani and Dy CM Nitin Patel in brown jacket.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel surprised many last week when he was spotted in a white kurta-pyjama and a brown jacket during the convocation ceremony of Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar. People were surprised by Patel’s attire given his strict adherence to white shirt-pants, no matter what. He has been seen in the same white clothes even during the inauguration of high-profile events like Vibrant Gujarat Summit where many ministers prefer to wear executive suits. It became clear later that the white kurta-pyjama and brown jacket was part of the GFSU convocation “dress code”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor O P Kohli, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wore the same clothes at the event. Patel, who remains in news for a variety of reasons, is very strict when it comes to dress colour. “He sternly asked us to not meddle in the matter of his dressing when one of us once told him to have colourful clothes for better pictures in the media,” said a source close to Patel.

German Solution

Hamburg in Germany could be be a torchbearer for Ahmedabad city in its quest to get rid of Pirana dumping site. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently formed a high-level committee to check air pollution in the city and to find ways to deal with Pirana dumping site. The committee has top officers from the state government, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and experts in the field as its members. The dumping site has become a huge embarrassment for the city, and sources said that Rupani has expressed his will to do something about it. A senior officer, who is a member of the committee, said, “Pirana has become a landmark that no one would be proud of. And to get rid of it is a massive challenge. Nowhere in India, an attempt has been made to get rid of a huge waste mound. Only Hamburg can throw some light on how to get it done. They had a similar problem and they got it done with a lot of efforts and discipline. Maybe, we can find some solution to our problems from there.”

