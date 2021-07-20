Gujarat Confidential: New Role

Dr Daxesh Thaker, former Vice-Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University has been appointed Officer on Special Duty to Mangubhai Patel, newly appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Daxesh Thaker, former Vice-Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has been appointed Officer on Special Duty to Mangubhai Patel, newly appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Patel, a tribal from Navsari, was a cabinet minister in the Gujarat government. Thaker told this paper that he knew Patel as “a humble and noble person” when he was in the cabinet. He took charge last week.

Ghar Wapasi?

Dhiru Gajera, a Patidar leader and former BJP MLA with Jan Sangh roots who joined the Congress, is expected to return to the BJP this week in presence of state BJP president CR Paatil. Gajera came down to Surat in 1976 from Amreli town in Saurashtra and joined BJP. Gajera, who got elected as MLA from Surat North Seat from BJP in 1995, 1998 and 2002, later joined Congress. Gajera said he quit the Congress a few months ago as he was “fed up of losing elections”. He told this paper, “Friends who had worked with me since long advised that I should join BJP again. I thought about it and had a word with the senior BJP leaders. I will join the party in Surat on July 24.”

‘Dubious Role’ Of Cops

BJP MLA from Surat East seat, Arvind Rana, said he has complained about the “dubious role” of the Surat police to minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja in the meeting at Surat Police Bhavan on Sunday. Rana said that when he complained against the bootlegging in his area to the local police station he was threatened. “The bootlegger came to know it was I who had complained and after he was released, he threatened me. The bootlegger gets information through his sources in the police,” Rana said.