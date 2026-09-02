Gujarat Confidential: New Role

Prior to this latest assignment, he was already posted in Gandhinagar with responsibility of implementing various schemes under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the two states.

PRASHANT SINGH, who was closely associated with Khelo India and later preparing Indian teams for multiple sporting events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Paris Olympics, has been appointed as Regional Director of the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) regional centre at Gandhinagar. Singh, who hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, will handle SAI operations in Gujarat and Rajasthan, according to a government statement. Prior to this latest assignment, he was already posted in Gandhinagar with responsibility of implementing various schemes under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the two states.

Retirement, rejig?

RAJU BHARGAVA, a 1995-batch IPS officer who was transferred as Rajkot police commissioner days after the TRP Game Zone fire that claimed 27 lives in May 2024, superannuated on Monday as DGP, Armed Units. Piyush Patel, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, will now hold additional charge of the Armed Units. With the Surat police chief’s post also vacant, sources said an IPS reshuffle could happen soon.