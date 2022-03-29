Gujarat Confidential: New Proximities

Businessman and philanthropist Mahesh Sawani, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party, saying he was no longer interested in politics, is indicating of getting closer to the BJP if the list of attendees at the 73rd birthday celebration of his father, Vallabhbhai Sawani, is taken into consideration. Among those who attended the Sunday event were state BJP president CR Paatil, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Urban Development Minister Vinodbhai Moradiya, Minister for State for Agriculture, Power and Petrochemicals Mukesh Patel and Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera among others. However, not a single leader from the AAP or Congress was present at the event.

BSE’s Vadodara Bell

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will ring the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking the listing of Rs 100-crore bond of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), in Mumbai on Wednesday. VMC officials will oversee the function at the BSE Towers. The VMC’s Rs 100-crore five-year bond for 14 projects under AMRUT scheme had received 36 bids on the BSE Bond platform for Rs 1,007 crore, which is 10 times the issue size. The VMC has also been eligible for an incentive of Rs 13 crore from the central government for raising money through bonds before March 31. The effective coupon rate will be Rs 4.55 per cent per year to make a total of 22.75 per cent for a period of five years.

No ‘Rift’

The appointment of Rutvij Joshi as president of Vadodara city unit of the Congress party has fuelled rumours of another internal rivalry between former close aides, Joshi, and outgoing president Prashant Patel. On Sunday, Patel exited a party WhatsApp group after Joshi was added to it. Senior leaders said that the two drifted apart when Patel was handed the ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, Patel said, “The president of the city unit and the spokespersons interact on the WhatsApp group with other participants, mostly media persons. When I had taken charge, then president Anuj Patel had also exited the group. There is nothing more to it…”