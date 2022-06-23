Gujarat confidential: Movie Request

Movie Request

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya who also holds the health portfolio said that he has asked Bollywood film director and producer Ashutosh Gowarikar to make a movie on Lothal, which was part of the ancient Indus Valley civilisation. Addressing members of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tuesday, the minister said “I have told Ashutosh Gowarikar to make a film on Lothal after five years. You will not need to recreate a set, as we are building one in Lothal,” the minister said referring to the National Maritime Heritage Complex being constructed at Lothal. Gowarikar had built a set in Kutch to shoot the movie Mohenjo Daro.

Fight Over Food

The standing committee chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) had to step in to resolve a difference among the corporators over ordering snacks at a general board meeting held recently. According to sources, about 35 women corporators of the BJP expressed wish to have sandwiches and conveyed the same to the Leader of the ruling party, Alpesh Limbachiya, who turned down the request citing a “shortage of discretionary funds”. Upset with the response, the women leaders complained to the standing committee chairman Dr Hitendra Patel, who then arranged for sandwiches from his funds.