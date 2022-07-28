Gujarat Confidential: MLA’s support

July 28, 2022 2:06:36 am
Savli BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar has backed the agitating milk producers demanding a raise in the advance remuneration prices handed out by the Baroda Dairy. The MLA had led a group of protesting milk producers and threatened an agitation raising the same demand in September 2021. Inamdar, along with other BJP MLAs Akshay Patel from Karjan and Madhu Shrivastava from Waghodia, held a meeting with the milk producers, a day ahead of the Annual General Meeting of the Dairy held July 26. At the event, Inamdar, who was at loggerheads with Baroda Dairy Chairman and former BJP MLA from Padra Dilip Patel until state BJP President CR Paatil intervened, told the members of the milk producers union, “If anyone tells you that I cannot fight for your rights, I want to tell you that there are just about four months to go for the assembly polls in the state. Even if I just fill up the nomination form and go away, I will still win as (MLA).”
Food in tricolour
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is pulling out all the stops ahead of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to be organised between August 13 and 15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage citizens to bring home the tricolour for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Among the events organised by the VMC is also “themed food items” by various hotels, bakery shops and sweetmeat shops. The VMC has been sharing pictures of tricoloured foods like three-layered dhokla, tricolour pedas, ice-cream sundaes in tricolour and also restaurant meal combos in tricolour. Officials of the VMC said that the food items in tricolour were essentially only a “promotional campaign to fuel the fervour” ahead of the Independence Day and the individual eateries had the choice to decide if they would serve the dish to patrons.
