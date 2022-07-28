Gujarat Confidential: MLA’s support

Savli BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar has backed the agitating milk producers demanding a raise in the advance remuneration prices handed out by the Baroda Dairy. The MLA had led a group of protesting milk producers and threatened an agitation raising the same demand in September 2021. Inamdar, along with other BJP MLAs Akshay Patel from Karjan and Madhu Shrivastava from Waghodia, held a meeting with the milk producers, a day ahead of the Annual General Meeting of the Dairy held July 26. At the event, Inamdar, who was at loggerheads with Baroda Dairy Chairman and former BJP MLA from Padra Dilip Patel until state BJP President CR Paatil intervened, told the members of the milk producers union, “If anyone tells you that I cannot fight for your rights, I want to tell you that there are just about four months to go for the assembly polls in the state. Even if I just fill up the nomination form and go away, I will still win as (MLA).”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less Buy now