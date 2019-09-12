Gujarat Confidential: Missing a date?

The first anniversary celebrations of the Statue of Unity on October 31 was expected to be a grand affair with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating as many as 30 tourist attractions at the site. However, top Gujarat government officials said Modi may skip the celebrations, as an unavoidable foreign trip has come up around the same time. Modi is therefore likely to visit Kevadia colony earlier, in the last week of September, a top source said. He will be attending an event of the Ministry of Power that will be held there. A bullet proof tent in the tent city of Kevadia colony is being readied for Modi’s visit after SPG raised concerns over putting up the PM in a cloth tent there.

‘All Equal Before Law’

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was rubbed the wrong way during a press conference in Gandhinagar on Tuesday where he announced the implementation of the new penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. As Rupani was dictating the new speed limits introduced by the Transport Department on various types of roads, one of the journalists asked him about a recent video where Bharatiya Janata Party state president Jitu Vaghani is seen driving a jeep through Gir Forest without a seat belt, Rupani appeared miffed and replied, “Be it Jitu Vaghani, myself or anyone, traffic laws will be followed by all, no matter if they are businessmen, politicians or even journalists.”