Gujarat confidential: Message In Sentence

The BJP government heaved a sigh of relief after Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel’s conviction by a Visnagar court in a rioting case last week did not lead to violent reactions from the community. There were two reasons for the government to be happy. First, that there was no law and order problem in the state after the court sentenced Hardik to two years in jail. Secondly, it indicated that support for the quota leader was waning in his community, considering that in 2015, Hardik’s brief detention had sparked violence in various parts of the state. “Looking to the socio-political nature of the case, one has to be vigilant. But, the good thing for the government is that no disturbance was reported from anywhere in the state. We apprehended that there could be some disturbance following the judgment… This also means that the support for Hardik is decreasing and he is losing ground,” a senior Home Department officer said.

Side Effect

At a press meet over the death of four children following measles-rubella (MR) vaccination, a National Health Mission official of the state government said that some district collectors “mustered the courage” and got their children vaccinated. He even said that to allay fears of side effects of the vaccine, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the health portfolio, was thinking of sending children from his family for vaccination.

Tailpiece

The government is planning to expand its health service for animals and birds to the entire state. A public programme in this regard is likely to be announced next month. At present, the service — Karuna ambulance service — is being provided through 1062 helpline number in 11 districts. The service was launched last year by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who belongs to minority Jain community that gives special importance to “jivdaya”.

