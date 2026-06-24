Gujarat confidential: ‘Mannequin’ guides

To ensure road safety ahead of the monsoon season, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has placed mannequins dressed as traffic marshals to guide the public.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadJun 24, 2026 01:05 AM IST
mannequins dressed as traffic marshals, Gujarat confidential, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThe AMC said that priority will be given to places where road repair works take place.
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To ensure road safety ahead of the monsoon season, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has placed mannequins dressed as traffic marshals to guide the public. At least four mannequins with fluorescent orange were placed at Panchwati and Panjrapol areas of the city on Tuesday. The AMC said such mannequins will be placed at work sites, diversions and accident-prone areas to warn and guide motorists. The AMC said that priority will be given to places where road repair works take place.

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Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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