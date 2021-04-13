Gujarat Confidential: Live Updates

A release from the party said that as part of the its 'Tika Utsav' initiative, the district and city units of the cell will organise vaccination camps in areas with SC population.

WITH THE Gujarat High Court calling for an urgent hearing on the Covid-19 situation with less than 24 hours’ notice, the livestream saw, at a point, 5,000 viewers logging in to check the hearing as the public is wary of lockdown notifications. As of Monday afternoon, the proceeding video had 90,800 views. Earlier, the January 6 live proceeding, saw as many as 1.06 lakh views, the highest recorded till date among the Gujarat HC’s livestreams.

Eyeing a ‘Record’

The Scheduled Caste (SC) cell of the Gujarat BJP has decided to celebrate the upcoming birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14 with special focus on promoting Covid vaccination among the SC community. The party, on Monday, announced that its SC Cell has resolved to make a “record of sorts” by reaching out and inoculating 51,000 persons from the SC community across the state on April 14. A release from the party said that as part of the its ‘Tika Utsav’ initiative, the district and city units of the cell will organise vaccination camps in areas with SC population.