Gujarat Confidential: Literary Feat

NOMINATED ALONG with the likes of former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram G Rajan, financial expert Anil Lamba and CEO of Pidilite Chandramouli Venkatesan, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Anju Sharma has brought a literary feat to the Gujarat bureaucracy. Sharma bagged the 17th Crossword Book Award for the ‘Best Book in Business and Management (Popular Choice)’ category at an event held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Other books nominated in the category were ‘The Third Pillar’ by Raghuram G Rajan, ‘Flirting with Stocks’ by Anil Lamba, ‘Get Better at Getting Better’ by Chandramouli Venkatesan and ‘Stories at Work’ by Indranil Chakraborty. Awarded for her second book, ‘Corporate Monk’, Sharma received the award along with writers Sudha Murty and Twinkle Khanna. With a spiritual inclination, her book focuses on the burnout that most managers and executives in the corporate world face today, providing a solution through ‘Spiritual Intelligence’. She presents the journey of her protagonist from wealth creation to attaining wisdom, intertwined with vivid portrayal of three strong female characters that represent the issues that modern day women face at work and in their personal lives. Her first book was ‘I of the Storm – Discover Your True Self’.

Calls For Support

FORMER GUJARAT cabinet minister and BJP veteran Bhupendra Lakhawala has, in a video message, urged people to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He called for support especially from West Bengal and Delhi because “elections are coming up” in these states. Some of the major protests against the Act, the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) were seen in the two places. Lakhawala advised his “followers” to register on the web platform supporting CAA — which was launched by the party to gather virtual votes in favour of the Act — and then shared a screenshot of the “certificate” generated on social media accounts. In his message, Lakhawala said, “We are 1.3 billion citizens and it’s time to show support to this Act to welcome our Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, Jain brothers from across the borders with welcome arms…This is an Act under the guidance of Modiji and has been introduced by Amit Shahji. It should get as much support in the coming days as possible, especially in West Bengal and Delhi where the elections are coming up.”

