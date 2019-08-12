Gujarat confidential: ‘Listening Post’

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday held the first meeting under the ‘Mukhyamantri Sathe, Mokla Mane (Open your heart with the CM)’ initiative with people from the urban slums of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot and Junagadh at his official residence in Gandhinagar. Sources said that the initiative seemed to be about genuinely having his ear to the ground rather than simply calling in people, as the participants are not screened on the basis of their party preference. “The chief minister said that he wanted to get honest views of the ground situation. He did not want to listen to goody-goody things about the government. So, membership of the ruling party is not necessary,” a source said. Transport was provided to the participants by the government and they were accorded all the hospitality that a guest of the CM gets.

Veiled Attack

To mark Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s three years in office, the state government organised an event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar last Thursday. Recollecting his days when he assumed office as a new CM in 2016, Rupani in a veiled attack said that the state government had an uphill task before it at that time as “some elements” were making attempts to pollute the peaceful atmosphere of the state. In 2016, three youth leaders were leading different agitations in Gujarat — Hardik Patel from Patidar community, Jignesh Mevani from Dalit community and Alpesh Thakor from Thakor-OBC community. Subsequently Thakor joined the BJP after resigning as Congress MLA and was present at the event on Thursday.