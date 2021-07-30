Gujarat Confidential: Law and Laughter

Law and Laughter

Taking a friendly dig at the lengthy rejoinders filed by lawyers at the Gujarat High Court before beginning the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GCTOC) Act, Chief Justice Vikram Nath Wednesday remarked that the court is 100 per cent convinced that the organised crime Act should be there “at least for lawyers” in the high court, for “terrorising judges” with lengthy written submissions, running in thousands of pages.

“If this is not organised crime, what is?…you are trying to terrorise the judges by filing volumes after volumes (of written submissions), so therefore this Act’s validity is now going to be held (at the HC for lawyers)… Mr (Kamal) Trivedi (advocate general) will agree with us that organised crime and terrorism in High Court must continue,” Chief Justice Nath continued in jest, bringing forth laughs from lawyers appearing in the case.

One of the petitioners’ lawyer took the opportunity to comment that the Act then be “confined to the precincts of the High Court and Bar Association.”

Cholera woes

For the last few days, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has found itself dealing with anxious calls from residents over a viral social media message claiming that several parts of the city are receiving “infected” water as there is a “Cholera pandemic” declared in the city.

The message has been widely shared over the last few days, following rumours that several cases of Cholera were reported in the city.

The VMC, which issued a statement on Thursday, said that the message was fake, and they are yet to approach the cybercrime cell to track down the source of the message.

The civic body issued a fresh set of do’s and don’ts for people to maintain a “clean kitchen” in view of the increased cases of water-borne diseases. “It is an annual issue during monsoon, where there is an increase in waterborne diseases. It is true that drainage water seeps into the main water lines if there is a breach in any place during this season but there is no cholera outbreak,” a senior officer said.